> Indonesian state oil firm Pertamina has signed a MoU with petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical for a joint venture that will develop a plastic material factory worth up to $200 million in West Java, Pertamina's director Chrisna Damayanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) > Pertamina is also planning to set aside $6.7 billion for capital expenditure next year to finance various business ventures, including the acquisition of overseas mining companies, Andri Hidayat, the company's financial director said. > PT Medco Power Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Medco Energi Internasional and PT Saratoga Power, plans to build 17 hydropower plants with a capacity of maximum 9 megawatt each, by 2016, said CEO Fazil E. Alfitri. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Wall St sours on weak domestic factory data > Bonds slip as Spain aid, Chinese data curb safety bid > Euro firms against dollar, yen; RBA rate decision eyed > Gold flat as U.S. fiscal talks deadlock > Brent oil falls as weak US data offsets China optimism > Palm dips to 3-week low on prospects of record stocks > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia