JAKARTA, Dec 12 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.84 0.65% 9.290 USD/JPY 82.56 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6524 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1710.11 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE 85.93 0.16% 0.140 DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56 ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65 THAI STOCKS 1341.33 0.48% 6.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar pressured before Fed. SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine index at all-time closing high. STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Bakrieland Development will sell assets including PT Bakrie Toll Road which owns five toll roads worth 2 trillion rupiah and a 50 percent stake in Lido Resort worth 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Ambono Januarianto. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian Textile Association sees exports to Asian countries reaching $1.02 billion in 2013, up 5 percent from this year's forecast of $950 million, said secretary general Ernovian G Ismy. (Investor Daily) - PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of car maker Astra International, is optimistic about achieving a 2012 car sales target of 400,000 units. November sales reached 370,987 units, up 30.4 percent from the same period last year, CEO Johnny Darmawan said. (Investor Daily) - Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy said it will seal a deal to acquire two oil and gas blocks in South and Central Sumatra, said CEO Andhika Anindyaguna. The company plans to spend $46 million next year for exploration activities. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Semen Gresik is finalizing a deal to acquire a majority stake in Vietnam-based Thang Long Cement JSC on December 18, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto, adding that Thang Long Cement currently owns a factory with production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes per year. (Investor Daily) - Coal miner PT Atlas Resources sees coal output in 2013 between 1.5 million and 4.5 million tonnes, up from this year's target of 1.5 million tonnes, said CEO Andre Abdi. (Kontan) - State-controlled telecom company PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia expects its 2013 revenues up 8-10 percent from this year's target of between 75.53 trillion rupiah to 76.95 trillion rupiah, said CEO Arief Yahya. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election > Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed > Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus > Gold steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome > Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of group's meeting INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia cbank holds rate at 5.75 pct > Indonesia to ban poultry imports from Australia > Indonesia wheat imports to rise 6-7 pct in 2013 > Indonesia govt not backing palm tax change ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; and Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)