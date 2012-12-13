JAKARTA, Dec 13 Following are some
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.48 0.04 0.64
USD/JPY 83.24 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 1.69 -0.79 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1707.51 -0.24 -4.04
US CRUDE 86.71 -0.06 -0.06
DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02 -2.99
ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46 0.58
FTSE 100 5945.85 0.35 20.88
-----------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Property developer PT Bakrieland Development
plans to develop apartment and housing projects next year with a
total investment of 3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Ambono
Janurianto. The company sees revenues in 2013 growing more than
20 percent and net profit up 10 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Investor Daily)
- State construction company Adhi Karya plans to
spend 1.96 trillion rupiah on eight projects that include
high-rise building, housing and hotel starting in 2013, said
corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Phone operator PT Indosat is considering selling
5 percent or 239.82 million shares in PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure to pay debt, said CEO Alexander Rusli. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Kontan)
- The net profit of national banks has reached 76.12
trillion rupiah from January to October, up 20 percent from 63.6
trillion rupiah a year earlier, a survey by the central bank
showed. Total loan disbursement were up 23 percent to 2,601.76
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
- Indonesia's domestic cement consumption from January to
November grew 15 percent to 49.8 million tonnes, driven mainly
by the property and infrastructure sectors, said Cement
Association Chairman Widodo Santoso, adding it is targeting
consumption in 2012 of 54 million tonnes, up 12 percent from
last year's 48 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia has
disbursed loans worth $100 million to Sintesa Group to finance
its steam and gas power plant project, said CEO Dato Kahirullah
Ramli. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
- Retailer PT Matahari Department Store
said in a statement to the stock exchange that Asia Color
Company will sell 40 percent shares in the company to a
strategic investor via private placement. (Kontan)
- Shipping company PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi
plans $120 million in capital expenditure next year to
buy new vessels, said CEO Theo Lekatompessy. (Kontan, Investor
Daily)
- PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to
participate in the bidding for a 2x300 megawatt steam power
plant project worth $1.2 billion in South Sumatra, said CEO
Henry Sitanggang. (Kontan)
- Oil and gas company PT Medco Energy Internasional
is targeting profit before tax of $363 million in
2013, up 10 percent from this year's forecast $330 million, said
CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. The company is optimistic about achieving
its 2012 and 2013 output target of 65,000 barrels oil equivalent
per day and plans $360 million in capital expenditure next year
to finance exploration activities, Mahfoedz added. (Kontan,
Investor Daily)
($1 = 9,630 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)