JAKARTA, Dec 14 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0126 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030
USD/JPY 83.67 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7265 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1697.29 0.04% 0.600
US CRUDE 86.27 0.44% 0.380
DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73
ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as "fiscal cliff"
weighs
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weak; Manila further slips below
record peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State construction firm PT Waskita Karya's
initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed nine
times, said CEO M Choliq. The firm plans to sell 3.082 billion
shares or 32 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 380
rupiah per share and expects to raise up to 1.17 trillion rupiah
for working capital and expansion. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
- The public works ministry plans to open bidding for 22,736
infrastructure projects worth 73.41 trillion rupiah ($7.62
billion) in 2013, said Taufik Widjoyono, planning director,
adding that construction on most of the projects are expected to
start in the second quarter next year. (Investor Daily)
- State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan
booked new contracts of 17.7 trillion rupiah until November,
said corporate secretary Betty Ariana, adding the company is
optimistic about achieving its 2012 full-year target of 18
trillion rupiah, up 10 percent from the previous year. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Oil and gas firm PT Energi Mega Persada plans
capital expenditure of up to $233 million next year to develop
its 12 oil and gas fields, higher than this year's capex of $118
million, aiming to boost output, said CEO Imam Agustino. The
firm sees oil and gas output target in 2013 reaching 60,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from this year's
target of 34,000 boepd. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- PT Sarana Meditama Metropolitan has set an IPO price
between 375 rupiah and 425 rupiah per share, said CEO Noersing.
The firm plans to sell 180 million shares or 15.25 percent of
its enlarged capital and expects to raise up to 76.5 billion
rupiah for working capital, debt payment and for expansion.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Coal firm PT Resource Alam Indonesia sees coal
output at 4.7 million tonnes in 2013, up 9 percent from this
year's forecast of 4.3 million tonnes, said Eric Tirtana, the
investor relations officer. (Kontan)
- Tyre maker PT Gajah Tunggal said in a statement
to the stock exchange that it plans to issue a $500 million
global bond to buy back bonds worth $412.49 million and for
expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Net profit of national sharia banks as of October was 2.33
trillion rupiah, up 76.9 percent from a year earlier, a survey
by the central bank showed. Total assets were up 36.92 percent
to 174.09 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' anxiety
> Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre
> Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms
> Gold heads for 3rd weekly drop; US fiscal talks eyed
> Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
>Indonesia exchange plans 3 commod contracts
> News Corp books linked to endangered forests
> Unilever Indonesia slides on royalty worries
($1 = 9635 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)