JAKARTA, Jan 2 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1426.19 1.69% 23.760
USD/JPY 86.91 0.28% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7565 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1673.04 -0.09% -1.500
US CRUDE 91.96 0.15% 0.140
DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28% 166.03
ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53% 2.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to
wire
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end strong 2012 on high note
STOCKS TO WATCH
- The government expects total investment in oil and gas in
2013 will reach $17 billion or 80 percent of its total target of
$23 billion, said Widhyawan Prawiraatmaja, deputy planning of
oil and gas watchdog caretaker SK Migas, adding that it sees
2012 oil and gas output that will come from 47 oil and gas
fields, will reach 957 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- State-owned postal firm PT Pos Indonesia plans to sell
25-30 percent of its enlarged capital via initial public
offering (IPO) in the second half of 2013, said CEO I Ketut
Mardjana, adding that the firm expects to raise between 1
trillion rupiah and 1.5 trillion rupiah for expansion. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional
sees revenues in 2013 reaching $270 million as
production is expected to reach 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cement producer PT Semen Gresik expects
production in 2013 to reach 28.3 million tonnes, up from this
year's 22.6 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) says
domestic motorcycle sales in 2013 will fall 15 percent, due to
slowing demand after the government introduced a new policy on
minimum down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent,
its chairman Sigit Kumala said. Sales in 2012 fell to 7.1
million units from 8.01 units in 2011 as per the association
records. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cement firm Holcim Indonesia has signed a
royalty fee agreement with affiliated company Holcim Technology
Ltd to increase royalty fee from the existing 1.7
percent of sales to 4 percent in 2013 and 5 percent in 2014. The
royalty fee increase is related to higher licensing, group and
industrial fees. (smcbKontan)
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: