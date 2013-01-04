JAKARTA, Jan 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 87.62 0.45 0.39
US 10YR 1.91 -0.08 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1661.51 -0.09 -1.44
US CRUDE 92.81 -0.12 -0.11
DOW JONES 13391.36 -0.16 -21.19
ASIA ADRS 135.09 -0.70 -0.95
FTSE 100 6047.34 0.33 19.97
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on Fed minutes, dollar
extends gain
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at all-time high; others rise on
higher volume
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's biggest construction company, PT Wijaya Karya
, expects to start working on a housing project worth
900 billion rupiah ($93.22 million) in Algeria early next year,
said corporate secretary Natal Argawan. The company is currently
negotiating with a local partner to work on the project. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga plans to
issue bonds worth 1.8 trillion rupiah ($186.43 million) in the
third quarter of 2013 to refinance its maturing debt worth 1.77
trillion rupiah in October, said finance director Reynaldi
Hermasjah. The company also plans to spend between 6 trillion
rupiah and 7 trillion rupiah in capex this year, financed by
internal cash and bank loans, to acquire 8 toll roads, said CEO
Adityawarman.(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers plans to expand into
retail business in the second half of 2013, said deputy CEO Anne
Patricia Sutanto, adding the company will spend between $5
million and $7 million on the expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Truck manufacturer PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia is targeting
sales of 40,000 units in 2013, up around 16 percent from last
year's sales of 34,500 units, said director Santiko Wardoyo. The
company plans to add 20 to 30 new showrooms in 2013. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> The finance ministry has forecast fuel subsidies in 2012 will
surpass 211.9 trillion rupiah ($21.95 billion), higher than its
budgeted target of 137.4 trillion rupiah, said minister Agus
Martowardojo. (Kontan)
> Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to
spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($258.93 million) in capital
expenditure this year to acquire more land, develop office
buildings and finance projects in Bali, said investor relations
officer Nathan Tanugraha. (Kontan)
> State utility company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
plans to develop an LNG mini terminal in Batam, with
a total investment of $100 million, said Suryadi Mardjoeki, head
of PLN's fuel and gas division. It expects the terminal will
have a capacity of 15 million metric standard cubic feet per
day, and will start operation in 2015. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 2.9 pct on U.S. cliff news, exporters
> Fed minutes short-circuit Wall St rally
> Benchmark yields hit 8-month high on Fed wariness
> Yen drops vs dollar; U.S. jobs data awaited
> Gold down 1.2 pct as Fed minutes show doubts on QE
> Brent crude slips as profit taking, Fed minutes weigh
> Palm oil slips; demand hopes curb losses
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia buys more W.African crude
> Bulog says rice stocks at 2.3 mln tonnes
> Bumi shares slide after hefty 9-month loss
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9655.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)