JAKARTA, Jan 9 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32 -4.74 USD/JPY 87.27 0.28 0.24 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD 1659.2 0.04 0.60 US CRUDE 93.15 0.00 0.00 DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41 -55.44 ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52 -2.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month high STOCKS TO WATCH - Media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo sold 912 million shares, or a 2.5 percent stake, in PT Bhakti Investama Tbk at 530 rupiah per share, Bhakti Investama director Wandhy Wira Riady said in a statement. (Investor Daily) - Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co Ltd expects its new factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($382.63 million) in Purwakarta, West Java, will start operations by the end of this year to meet demands in Indonesia and ASEAN, said Takayuki Kimura, regional vice president Nissan Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk sees coal output in 2013 at 13 million tonnes, up 4 percent from last year's target of 12.5 million tonnes due to unfavorable prices, said head of investor relation Veronica Jordan. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei heads for 3rd day of loss as yen strengthens > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way > Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers > Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro > Gold barely changed; physical buying supports > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread > Palm extends losses to 2-week low on demand worries INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > POLL-C.bank to keep rate steady > Indonesia 2013 crude oil target 900,000 bdp > Palm sector may face strikes despite wage hikes > Indonesian consumers less confident in Dec ($1 = 9,670 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)