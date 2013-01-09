JAKARTA, Jan 9 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1457.15 -0.32 -4.74
USD/JPY 87.27 0.28 0.24
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8744 -- -0.03
SPOT GOLD 1659.2 0.04 0.60
US CRUDE 93.15 0.00 0.00
DOW JONES 13328.85 -0.41 -55.44
ASIA ADRS 131.95 -1.52 -2.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo sold 912 million shares,
or a 2.5 percent stake, in PT Bhakti Investama Tbk at
530 rupiah per share, Bhakti Investama director Wandhy Wira
Riady said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
- Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co Ltd expects
its new factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($382.63 million) in
Purwakarta, West Java, will start operations by the end of this
year to meet demands in Indonesia and ASEAN, said Takayuki
Kimura, regional vice president Nissan Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk sees coal output
in 2013 at 13 million tonnes, up 4 percent from last year's
target of 12.5 million tonnes due to unfavorable prices, said
head of investor relation Veronica Jordan. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei heads for 3rd day of loss as yen strengthens
> Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way
> Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers
> Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro
> Gold barely changed; physical buying supports
> Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread
> Palm extends losses to 2-week low on demand worries
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> POLL-C.bank to keep rate steady
> Indonesia 2013 crude oil target 900,000 bdp
> Palm sector may face strikes despite wage hikes
> Indonesian consumers less confident in Dec
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9,670 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)