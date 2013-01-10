JAKARTA, Jan 10 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.02 0.27 3.87 USD/JPY 88.09 0.25 0.22 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8657 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1654.89 -0.14 -2.40 US CRUDE 93.11 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 13390.51 0.46 61.66 ASIA ADRS 133.47 1.15 1.52 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eye China data, ECB SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at one-week low; Philippines ends at new high STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's coal output reached 386 million tonnes in 2012, rising 9 percent from a year earlier, said Edi Prasojo, director at the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Kontan) - State-controlled coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk recorded coal output at 13.99 million tonnes last year, up 6 percent on an annual basis, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono. (Kontan) - Garment firm PT Pan Brothers Tbk says revenue in 2012 is likely to be between 2.6 trillion rupiah and 2.7 trillion rupiah ($269.15 million-$279.50 million), a rise of 24 percent to 28 percent by sales volume on a year-on-year basis, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as exporters gain on renewed yen weakness > Wall Street rises after Alcoa reports earnings > Prices near flat as gov't debt ceiling debate looms > Yen near 2 1/2-year low as BOJ meeting nears > Gold inches lower before ECB meeting > Oil slips following big U.S. gasoline stock build > Palm recovers from 2-wk low, investor caution caps gains INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesian banks lead stocks fall on weak rph > Indonesia reinstates 5 pct import duty on soybeans ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,660 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)