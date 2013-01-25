JAKARTA, Jan 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1484.82 0.00 0.01
USD/JPY 90.42 0.10 0.09
US 10YR 1.85 0.02 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1666.16 -0.07 -1.20
US CRUDE 95.91 -0.04 -0.04
DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33 46.00
ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25 0.34
FTSE 100 6264.91 1.09 67.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS--Asia steady after positive factory data, yen
hits lows
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead S'pore to 2-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Indonesia's manufacturing industry is expected to expand
between 6.8 and 7.1 percent this year, said industry minister MS
Hidayat. (Investor Daily)
- Cement producer Bosowa Group , a business group with
headquarters in Sulawesi, plans to develop three cement
factories in West Papua, Banten and South Sulawesi this year,
with a combined capacity of up to 5.55 million tonnes per year,
said CEO Erwin Aksa. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property
developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa, plans to release
between 20 and 30 percent of its enlarged capital via an initial
public offering in the third quarter of this year. It expects to
raise up to 300 billion rupiah ($31.17 million), said Surya
Semesta CEO Jonahhes Suriadjaja, adding that the proceeds will
be used for working capital and to finance construction
projects. (Investor Daily)
-PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket
retailer, clocked 7.6 trillion rupiah ($789.61 million) in sales
in 2012, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to a
report by Credit Suisse. (Investor Daily)
- Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya is
ready to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($145.45 million) this year
to open 800 new stores and up to 6 distribution networks, said
finance director Fernia Rosalie Kristanto. (Investor Daily)
- Telecom firm PT XL Axiata has secured loans
totaling 3 trillion rupiah ($311.69 million) with five-year
tenures from PT Bank Mandiri, to finance capital expenditure and
other expenses, said corporate secretary Murni Nurdini in a
statement to the stock exchange. The firm plans to spend between
9 and 10 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to
expand its 3G mobile network coverage. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
- Truck body manufacturer PT Kyokuto Indomobil
Manufacturing, a unit of Osaka-listed Kyokuto Co Ltd,
expects its factory in Cikampek, West Java, to commence
operation in July with an initial production of 200 units per
month, said Jusak Kertowidjojo, CEO of PT Indomobil Sukes
Internasional. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta has
called off a plan to buy two coal mine concession rights this
year on concerns over sluggish coal prices, said finance
director Fred L. Manibog. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei jumps as weak yen lifts exporters, financials
> S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb
> Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low
> Yen skids to new lows after Japan price data
> Gold near 1-1/2-wk low as econ data saps demand
> Oil up on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism
> Palm rises to 3-week high on grain supply worries
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's PT Timah falls short on tin supply after monsoon
> Indonesia may postpone all IPOs for state firms in
2013
> Bumi Resources slides on probe report
($1 = 9625.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
