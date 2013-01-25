JAKARTA, Jan 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1484.82 0.00 0.01 USD/JPY 90.42 0.10 0.09 US 10YR 1.85 0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1666.16 -0.07 -1.20 US CRUDE 95.91 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33 46.00 ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25 0.34 FTSE 100 6264.91 1.09 67.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Asia steady after positive factory data, yen hits lows SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead S'pore to 2-year high STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's manufacturing industry is expected to expand between 6.8 and 7.1 percent this year, said industry minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily) - Cement producer Bosowa Group , a business group with headquarters in Sulawesi, plans to develop three cement factories in West Papua, Banten and South Sulawesi this year, with a combined capacity of up to 5.55 million tonnes per year, said CEO Erwin Aksa. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa, plans to release between 20 and 30 percent of its enlarged capital via an initial public offering in the third quarter of this year. It expects to raise up to 300 billion rupiah ($31.17 million), said Surya Semesta CEO Jonahhes Suriadjaja, adding that the proceeds will be used for working capital and to finance construction projects. (Investor Daily) -PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, clocked 7.6 trillion rupiah ($789.61 million) in sales in 2012, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to a report by Credit Suisse. (Investor Daily) - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya is ready to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($145.45 million) this year to open 800 new stores and up to 6 distribution networks, said finance director Fernia Rosalie Kristanto. (Investor Daily) - Telecom firm PT XL Axiata has secured loans totaling 3 trillion rupiah ($311.69 million) with five-year tenures from PT Bank Mandiri, to finance capital expenditure and other expenses, said corporate secretary Murni Nurdini in a statement to the stock exchange. The firm plans to spend between 9 and 10 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to expand its 3G mobile network coverage. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Truck body manufacturer PT Kyokuto Indomobil Manufacturing, a unit of Osaka-listed Kyokuto Co Ltd, expects its factory in Cikampek, West Java, to commence operation in July with an initial production of 200 units per month, said Jusak Kertowidjojo, CEO of PT Indomobil Sukes Internasional. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta has called off a plan to buy two coal mine concession rights this year on concerns over sluggish coal prices, said finance director Fred L. Manibog. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps as weak yen lifts exporters, financials > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low > Yen skids to new lows after Japan price data > Gold near 1-1/2-wk low as econ data saps demand > Oil up on encouraging economic data, Seaway optimism > Palm rises to 3-week high on grain supply worries INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's PT Timah falls short on tin supply after monsoon > Indonesia may postpone all IPOs for state firms in 2013 > Bumi Resources slides on probe report ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9625.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)