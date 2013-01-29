JAKARTA, Jan 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1500.18 -0.18% -2.780 USD/JPY 90.54 -0.33% -0.300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9613 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1656.56 0.13% 2.220 US CRUDE 96.54 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10% -14.05 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55% -0.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares up, cautious before Fed, US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine plans to launch an initial public offering this February to raise up to 98.75 billion rupiah ($10.20 million) by selling 15 percent shares of its enlarged capital to buy new vessels, said CEO Daniel Wardjojo. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia expects to report revenue of 3.8 trillion rupiah in 2013, a 22 percent increase from 2012, said corporate secretary Helen R Tanzil. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama, an Indonesian telecom tower operator, plans to build 1,000 telecom towers in 2013 to add to its existing 2,300 towers, with a total investment of around 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Nobel Tanihara. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus > S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years > Prices ease as durable orders rise, supply looms > Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather > Gold near 2-1/2-week low as safe-haven appeal dims > Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline > Palm oil falls on weak exports, posts weekly gain INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's Spindo to raise up to $114 mln in February IPO > Indonesia raises crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct for February > Indonesia soybean imports to rise, domestic output falling > Indonesia calls for Exxon to replace local chief ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,677.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)