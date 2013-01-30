JAKARTA, Jan 30 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0112 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1507.84 0.51% 7.660
USD/JPY 90.84 0.12% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9973 -- 0.032
SPOT GOLD 1663.26 -0.01% -0.190
US CRUDE 97.43 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49
ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a
unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to expand
into rubber business, sugar plantation and downstream industry
processing crude palm oil, said head of public relation Tofan
Mahdi. (Kontan)
- Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk
plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($102.93 million)
in the second half of the year, said public relations officer
Stephen Orlando. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
- PT United Tractors Tbk, Indonesia's biggest
heavy equipment provider, booked lower sales in 2012, down 27
percent due to slowing demand in the mining sector, said
investor relations officer Ari Setiyawan. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 9,715 rupiah)
($1 = 9,715 rupiah)