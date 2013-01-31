JAKARTA, Jan 31 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1501.96 -0.39% -5.880
USD/JPY 91.02 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1676.75 0.00% 0.050
US CRUDE 97.98 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 13910.42 -0.32% -44.00
ASIA ADRS 135.62 0.17% 0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause from rally, euro stays
firm
SE ASIA STOCKS--Manila hits record high for third day
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force (SKK Migas)
said oil lifting in 2013 would be 830,000-850,000 barrels per
day, lower than its earlier target due to lesser production in
some oil fields, said chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Kontan,
Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
recorded a 6 percent rise in revenue to around 25 trillion
rupiah ($2.56 billion) from a year earlier, said general manager
Snowerdi Sumardi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei pulls back from 33-month high; Canon, SMFG rise
> Wall St ends lower after Fed statement
> Prices little changed as Fed sees moderate growth
> Euro gets the hugs, as dollar & yen stay unloved
> Gold hovers below 1-week high; US data, Fed support
> Oil rises as economic optimism overshadows weak US data
> Palm rises to 4-week high on worries about soy supplies
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia trade again in deficit in Dec; Jan inflation seen
up
> Bank Indonesia checking on offshore currency fixing
> Indonesia sees $2 bln trade deficit in 2012, possibly its 1st
ever
> Indonesia cuts estimate for 2013 raw sugar imports by 13 pct
($1 = 9,767.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)