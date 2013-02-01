JAKARTA, Feb 1 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26 -3.85
USD/JPY 91.62 -0.11 -0.10
US 10YR 1.99 0.45 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1662.46 -0.03 -0.53
US CRUDE 97.67 0.18 0.18
DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36 -49.84
ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10 0.14
FTSE 100 6276.88 -0.73 -46.23
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S.
payrolls
SE ASIA STOCKS--Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from
record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk said
it booked unaudited sales of 10.41 trillion rupiah in 2012,
slightly up from 10.38 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion) a year
earlier. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk's
unaudited net profit in 2012 grew 17 percent to 200
billion rupiah from 171 billion rupiah a year earlier as
revenues reached 4 trillion rupiah, according to its 2012
financial report. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- PT Siemens Indonesia plans to spend 5 million euro ($6.79
million) to expand its 43,000 hectare of power plant component
facility in Cilegon this year, said CEO Josef Winter. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
($1 = 9,740 rupiah)
($1 = 0.7367 euro)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana)