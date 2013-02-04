JAKARTA, Feb 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0136 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1513.17 1.01% 15.060 USD/JPY 92.62 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0483 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD 1666.7 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE 97.57 -0.20% -0.200 DOW JONES 14009.79 1.08% 149.21 ASIA ADRS 136.94 0.87% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US jobs, ISM SE ASIA STOCKS--Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; Thailand at 18-yr peak STOCKS TO WATCH > Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka expects 2013 marketing sales to grow to 1.6 trillion rupiah, up 6 percent from the same period last year as demand for lands is expected to increase, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Coal miner PT Adaro Energy expects coal output in 2013 to reach between 50 million tonnes and 53 million tonnes and profit before tax at between $850 million and $1 billion, the firm said in a statement. (Investor Daily) > State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang expects its gold output in 2013 to reach 3,316 kilograms, up 16 percent from 2012, said corporate secretary Tedy Badrujaman. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Weak yen propels Nikkei to longest run of weekly gains since 1959 > Wall St surges to 5-year highs; Dow ends above 14,000 > Bonds slip as stock gains hurt bid for safe-haven debt > Euro broadly stronger, U.S. dollar up on yen after jobs data > Gold lifted by US payrolls data, posts weekly gain > Brent crude jumps, premium over US crude widens > Palm ends off 3-month high on exports, South American weather INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > BlackBerry searching high and low in India, Indonesia > Indonesia's Sulawesi Jan cocoa bean exports down 6.2 percent on year ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)