----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1511.29 1.04% 15.580
USD/JPY 93.78 0.18% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0124 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1671.14 -0.09% -1.460
US CRUDE 96.61 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13979.30 0.71% 99.22
ASIA ADRS 136.14 0.36% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive euro zone
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta off high after weak Q4
GDP
STOCKS TO WATCH
> China's Fujian Pan Chinese Mining Co plans to develop a
nickel processing plant in Maluku islands this year, said
Jakobus Puttileihalat, head of West Seram regency. (Investor
Daily)
> The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA)
expects domestic steel consumption to reach 15 million tonnes
over the next three years, driven by demand from infrastructure
projects, said IISIA executive director Edward Pinem. (Investor
Daily)
> Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure plans to issue five-year promissory
notes worth $500 million this year, to pay debt and for
expansion, said corporate secretary Helmy Yusman Santoso in a
statement to the stock exchange. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St bounces back after sell-off; results a boost
> U.S. bonds slip as investors flock to riskier assets
> Yen under relentless pressure, euro rebounds
> Platinum hits 4-mth high on global econ hopes
> Brent jumps, hits 20-week high on strong data, sentiment
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia says EU-U.S. trade deal could revive global talks
> Indonesia Dec retail sales grow 15.7 pct, slow from
Nov
> Indonesia raises 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction, as targeted
> Paper firm says to stop cutting Indonesia's natural
forests
> Indonesia economy slows in Q4 2012, exports weigh on outlook
($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)