---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1517.93 0.57 8.54
USD/JPY 92.70 0.05 0.05
US 10YR 1.95 -0.10 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1667.56 0.04 0.67
US CRUDE 95.88 0.17 0.16
DOW JONES 13992.97 0.35 48.92
ASIA ADRS 136.90 0.44 0.60
FTSE 100 6263.93 0.57 35.51
----------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Telecom firm PT XL Axiata plans to spend up to 9 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($931 million) on capital expenditure this
year, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. The firm will also refinance a
loan totaling 4.5 trillion rupiah this year, said head of
investor relation Feiruz Ikhwan. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- PT Visi Media Asia plans capital expenditure of
between $30 million and $50 million this year, to expand into
the digital pay television business, said corporate secretary
Neil Tobing. The firm sees 2013 revenues growing between 25-30
percent to approximately 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.17
million)from last year's forecast of 1.2 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily)
- Processed food producer PT Mayora Indah sees
2013 revenues reaching 12 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion), up 5
percent from last year's forecast of 11.46 trillion rupiah, with
net profits expected to grow 27 percent to 800 billion rupiah
from 630 billion rupiah a year earlier, said corporate secretary
Yuni Gunawan. The firm plans to spend 700 billion rupiah on
capital expenditure this year to boost production. (Kontan)
- PT Perusahaan Gas Negara expects its liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) floating storage unit, worth between $200
million and $250 million in Lampung, to start operation in 2014,
said corporate secretary Heri Yusup, adding that the facility
will have a capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.
(Kontan)
- French mining and metals group Eramet SA via its
unit PT Weda Bay Nickel, plans to develop cobalt and nickel
smelters in Halmahera, with the first phase of construction to
be completed in the first half of this year, said Panggah
Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry. The
firm plans to spend $3.3 billion on the construction project
that is expected to be completed by mid-2014. (Kontan)
- Indonesia's Bakries in talks to sell media unit-sources
- Five crew killed in Canaries cruise ship safety drill
- Worried Indonesian president steps in to lead unpopular
ruling party
($1 = 9667.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
