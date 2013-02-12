Jakarta, Feb 12 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0027 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 94.20 -0.11 -0.10 US 10YR 1.96 0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1645.24 -0.15 -2.41 US CRUDE 96.89 -0.14 -0.14 DOW JONES 13971.24 -0.16 -21.73 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.31 0.42 FTSE 100 6277.06 0.21 13.13 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen near fresh lows vs dlr, Asian shares steady SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, Manila retreat in holiday-thinned trade STOCKS TO WATCH - Perusahaan Perseroan Telekomunikasi Indonesia, the nation's biggest telecom firm, expects 2013 revenues to climb to 83.11 trillion rupiah ($8.64 billion), up from the previous year's 76.95 trillion rupiah, said finance director Honesti Basyir. The firm plans to spend $2 billion on expanding its operations in five countries including Myanmar, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in June to boost production capacity, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Lawmakers have approved a plan by state-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja to launch an initial public offering, said parliamentarian Zaini Rahman. The firm said earlier it expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion rupiah from the IPO, by selling 35 percent of its enlarged capital, to build a new factory in South Sumatra with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima said its 2012 revenue reached 5.62 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent from 4.7 rillion rupiah a year earlier. (Kontan) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina earned net profits of $2.76 billion in 2012, an 18.5 percent increase from $2.33 billion a year earlier, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. The company is targeting 2013 net profits of $3.05 billion and expects oil output to reach 243,920 barrels per day. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Indorama Synthetics plans to develop a synthetic fibre factory worth $185 million in Cikarang, West Java, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry. He added that the firm expects to complete the factory within two years. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on yen weakness, nears 33-mth high > Wall St ends flat as investors seek new catalysts > Prices steady to lower ahead of new U.S. debt supply > Yen nurses losses after drop on Treasury comment > Gold near 1-month low, Tokyo pulls back from record > Brent oil falls after U.S. blizzard; Europe worries drag > Palm oil higher ahead of holiday, posts weekly gain INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Bank Indonesia seen holding rate on growth, mild inflation > Monitise to launch BM payments service in Indonesia > Indonesia's Jan refined tin exports up 5.4 pct on month - govt ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jijo Jacob)