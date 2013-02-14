JAKARTA, Feb 14 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1520.33 0.06 0.90 USD/JPY 93.21 -0.17 -0.16 US 10YR 2.05 1.19 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1642.91 0.03 0.55 US CRUDE 97.14 0.13 0.13 DOW JONES 13982.91 -0.26 -35.79 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.00 0.01 FTSE 100 6359.11 0.33 20.73 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, cautious before G20 SE Asia Stocks-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila, Jakarta at record close STOCKS TO WATCH - Net profits of national banks reached 92.83 trillion rupiah ($9.62 billion) in 2012, up 24 percent from 75.08 trillion rupiah a year earlier, a survey by the central bank showed. Total loan disbursements were up 23 percent at 2,707 trillion rupiah from 2,200 trillion rupiah in 2011. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Gas company PT Pertamina Gas, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina Persero, plans to invest 3.4 trillion rupiah ($352.46 million) this year to complete a number of projects, including the Lhok Sukon-Belawan gas pipeline and Transjawa Gresik-Semarang project, said CEO Sardjono Hadi. (Investor Daily) - PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia Tbk secured 220 billion rupiah ($22.81 million) in loans from PT BII Maybank to buy coal for its five power plants in Indramayu, Labuan, Teluk Naga, Rembang and Suralaya, said spokesman Vivanti Ayu Damarsasi. (Investor Daily) - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia plans to split its stock, said corporate secretary Maya Pradjono, adding the plan would be subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary meeting on March 20. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Breadmaker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo booked 2012 net revenue of 1.19 trillion rupiah ($123.36 million), up 46 percent from a year earlier, while net profit grew 29 percent to 149.15 billion rupiah. (Kontan) - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine set an indicative range for its IPO price at 230 rupiah per share, said director Rudy Sutiono. The firm plans to sell 395 million shares, or 15 percent of its enlarged capital, via the IPO and expects to raise 90.85 billion rupiah to buy new vessels and finance its 2013 capital expenditure of $30 million to $40 million. (Kontan) - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusphala Persada is looking to develop a series of toll road projects worth 48.3 trillion rupiah, said finance director Indrawan Sumantri. The projects include six Jakarta inner city toll roads worth 40 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo plans to open its first store in Jakarta in mid-2013, said Naoki Otoma, group executive vice president, Fast Retailing Co. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara Persero plans to develop two hydro-power plants in Aceh with a capacity of 2 x 22.1 MW each, said CEO Nur Pamudji, adding the firm was targeting to complete the projects in 2016. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa plans to spend 550 billion rupiah ($57.02 million) this year to acquire 620 hectares of land in North Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, CEO Johannes Suriadjaja said. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up, BOJ expected to calm tensions > Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high > TREASURIES-Prices fall after lukewarm 10-year auction > Yen awaits BOJ verdict; GDP data also eyed > Gold recoups losses; firm equities weigh > Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise > Palm oil drops to 2-week low, stocks stay high INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > INTERVIEW-Nissan bets on Indonesia to revive Datsun as emerging market brand > ANALYSIS-Bank Indonesia takes precautions to keep rupiah's decline orderly ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9646.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)