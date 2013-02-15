JAKARTA, Feb 15 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0004 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1521.38 0.07 1.05 USD/JPY 92.96 0.12 0.11 US 10YR 2.00 0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1634.75 0.02 0.29 US CRUDE 97.34 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07 -9.52 ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37 -0.51 FTSE 100 6327.36 -0.50 -31.75 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, weak Europe data weigh, G20 eyed SE Asia Stocks-Philippines off high; Bumi leads Indonesia to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Astra International, through its unit PT Astratel Nusantara, bought a 100 percent stake in seaport operator PT Pelabuhan Penajam Banua Taka in East Kalimantan, from Bahana TCW Investment Management, Bahana Securities and local investors, for 500 billion rupiah ($51.76 million) to 550 billion rupiah, said Edward P Lubis, CEO of Bahana TCW. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported crude palm oil output in January rose 38 percent to 98,000 tonnes from the same period last year, said investor relations officer Rudy Limardjo in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State construction firm PT Waskita Karya recorded a net profit of 256 billion rupiah ($26.50 million) in 2012, up 48 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 20 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah, according to a report by Indo Premier Securities. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty booked marketing sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah ($372.69 million) in 2012, surpassing its initial target of 3.5 trillion rupiah and up 27 percent from 2.8 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said investor relations officer Nathan Tanugraha. The firm expects marketing sales in 2013 to reach 4.2 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - PT Malindo Feedmill plans to develop two feed mills in South Sulawesi and Central Java, said corporate secretary Rudy Hartanto, adding the firm aims to spend 250 billion rupiah ($25.88 million) this year to finance the projects. The firm expects to boost production capacity by 50 percent from 900,000 metric tonnes per year at present. (Kontan) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to build a 370-km gas pipeline from Arun to Belawan in Sumatra, worth $550 million, that will start operation in 2014, said Gunung Sardjono Hadi, CEO of Pertagas, a unit of Pertamina. (Kontan) - PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, plans to buy 11,000 new cars over the next five years, said CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto, adding the firm will buy 4,500 new cars this year with a total investment of around 700 billion rupiah ($72.47 million). (Kontan) - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia targets a net profit of 4.4 trillion rupiah ($455.51 million) in 2012, up 13 percent from 3.92 trillion rupiah a year earlier, with sales volumes expected to grow 18 percent to 22.6 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian Rubber Association expects rubber exports in 2013 to grow 5 percent to 2.58 million tonnes from 2.45 million tonnes in the previous year, on strong demand from Asian countries and an improving global economic outlook, said Chairman Daud Husni Bastari. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on weak euro zone growth > Wall St ends slightly higher, helped by acquisitions > Bonds slip from 10-month highs on Europe growth fears > Euro suffers setback as economy shrinks; NZD jumps > Gold heads for biggest weekly drop since December > Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns > Palm oil hits 2-week low on S. American soy crops INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia suspends some exporter licenses over currency rule > Indonesia president's family tightens grip on stumbling ruling party > Indonesia raises 9.95 trln rph from debt auction, higher than target ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9659.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)