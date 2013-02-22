JAKARTA, Feb 22 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.42 -0.63 -9.53 USD/JPY 93.34 0.26 0.24 US 10YR 1.98 0.44 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1578.51 0.18 2.85 US CRUDE 93.07 0.25 0.23 DOW JONES 13880.62 -0.34 -46.92 ASIA ADRS 134.47 -1.57 -2.14 FTSE 100 6291.54 -1.62 -103.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover from steep loss, growth worry caps SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off record close STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Aneka Tambang reported revenues of 10.41 trillion rupiah, with net profit down 34 percent to $2.01 trillion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Pelindo), Indonesia's biggest sea port operator, plans to spend 6.1 trillion rupiah on investment this year as the firm aims to boost its terminal's handling capacity, said finance director Wahyu Suparyono. (Investor Daily) - Fertiliser producer PT Petrokimia Gresik is targeting an output of 4.55 million tonnes in 2013, said CEO Hidayat Nyakman. (Bisnis Indonesia) - French oil major Total will sell 10 percent of its stake in an oil and gas field in Papua to PT Indika Energy, said Indika president director Arsjad Rasjid. (Jakarta Post) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on worries over U.S., euro-zone economies > Wall St ends lower on growth worries > U.S. bond prices rise on data, Fed bond purchase view > Dollar firm on Fed's QE doubts, euro at 6-week low > Gold inches up as sluggish data supports Fed's stimulus > Oil extends sell-off, Brent hits 3-week low below $114 > Palm slips, tracks weak commodity markets INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Newmont adjusted profit drops on lower output > Rothschild defeated in Bumi showdown > Reformer's drive to change Indonesia state firms hits roadblocks > Singapore's Wilmar Q4 net beats forecast, in JV with Noble Group > Thai Banpu sees coal price recovery in H2 2013 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9702.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)