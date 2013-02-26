JAKARTA Feb 26 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 92.57 0.85 0.78
US 10YR 1.88 0.85 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1595.41 0.10 1.55
US CRUDE 92.23 -0.95 -0.88
DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55 -216.40
ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63 -2.23
FTSE 100 6355.37 0.31 19.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS--Asia shares decline on Italy election;
Bernanke eyed
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record
close
STOCKS TO WATCH
- A consortium of PT Waskita Karya Tbk and South
Korean's Hyundai Corp, has won a construction
project worth 4.7 trillion rupiah ($484.29 million) from state
airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II, to expand its terminal in
Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Angkasa Pura's
corporate secretary Trisno Heryadi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk earned a
net profit of 1.35 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 27 percent from a
year earlier, driven by higher revenues, said CEO Eamon John
Ginley in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
- Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit
of PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm
oil (CPO) output in January rose 36 percent to 131,868 tonnes on
an annual basis, said Rudy Limardjo, the company's investor
relations officer. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
- Nikkei drops on worries over Italy election deadlock
- Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election
- U.S treasury yields dip to 1-mth low, Italy election
- Euro battered after Italy elections, yen buoyed
- Gold rises as Italy vote boosts safe-haven appeal
- Brent up as China imports rise, Italy election weigh
- Palm slips to near 1-mth low, tracks soyoil losses
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
- Indonesian MPs air doubts over president's nominee for
central bank
- Indonesia Fin Min says reciprocity important for
DBS-Danamon deal
- Indonesia FinMin to focus on inflation, stability if made
c.bank head
- Indonesia's Bank Mandiri says Q4 net profit rises 47 pct
- Indonesia sells nearly 15 trln rph from retail
sukuk
($1 = 9,705 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)