JAKARTA, Feb 28 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1515.99 1.27 19.050
USD/JPY 92.33 0.11 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8997 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1596.56 -0.04 -0.650
US CRUDE 93.02 0.28 0.260
DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26 175.24
ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment
SE Asia Stocks--Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to
2-week lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Oil palm plantation firm PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk
, a unit of Salim group, reported a lower net profit of
1.16 trillion rupiah ($119.77 million)in 2012 from last year's
1.67 trillion rupiah hurt by the fluctuations in commodities
prices, said CEO Mark Wakeford. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan,
Investor Daily)
- Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a
unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported a net
profit of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($248.83 million) in 2012, up
from earlier forecast of 2.23 trillion rupiah, said Tofan Mahdi,
the firm's head of public relations. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan,
Investor Daily)
- PT United Tractors Tbk said its 2012 net profit
fell 2.2 percent to 5.77 trillion rupiah even as the revenues
grew 2 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
- Nikkei bounces 2 pct on U.S. data, Italy debt sale
- Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500
- Prices slip as equity rally lures investors
- Euro saved by smooth Italy debt auction
- Gold heads for longest run of monthly drops in 16-yr
- Brent falls near month-low under $112
- Palm dips to near 6-wk low
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
- Jakarta index rebound on positive sentiment; property
leads
- Indonesia must scrap food import quotas, says policy
adviser
- Indonesia trade deficit likely widened in Jan, inflation
ticks up
- Film reopens old, long-buried wounds in Indonesia
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9,685.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)