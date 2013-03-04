JAKARTA, March 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0213 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520
USD/JPY 93.35 -0.22% -0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8429 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1581.84 0.44% 6.980
US CRUDE 90.61 -0.08% -0.070
DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17
ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weighed by patchy growth
outlook, US data supports
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia's second-largest sharia
lender, plans to issue sukuk worth 700 billion rupiah ($72.33
million) with a 10-year tenure this year, said finance director
Hendiarto Yogiono. The company also expects to raise up to $250
million from an initial public offering (IPO), scheduled for
June. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Motor vehicle dealer PT Tunas Ridean Tbk, a unit
of Astra group, recorded revenues of 10 trillion rupiah ($1.03
billion) in 2012, up 20 percent from a year earlier. The
company's net profits also rose 30 percent to 420 billion
rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Oil and gas company PT Elnusa reported a net
profit of 128 billion rupiah ($13.23 million), compared with a
net loss of 43 billion rupiah a year earlier, as revenue rose 1
percent to 4.78 trillion rupiah, corporate communications
officer Sri Purwanto said. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
- Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur plans to
spend 100 billion rupiah ($10.33 million) on investment this
year to boost its production capacity to 3.6 billion cigarettes,
a 20 percent increase from its current capacity, said corporate
secretary Surjanto Yasaputera. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Oil and gas company PT Energi Mega Persada plans
to build a mini LNG carrier with construction expected to
commence in mid-2013, to be completed over the next 16 months,
said Chief Executive Imam P. Agustino. (Kontan)
- Medco E&P Indonesia, a unit of PT Medco Energi
Internasional Tbk, is targeting 2013 oil output at
30,180 barrels per day (bpd), down 3 percent from last year's
30,970 bpd, said public relations officer Joang Laksanto.
(Kontan)
- PT Agis Tbk will acquire a 60 percent stake in a
gold mining company in West Sumatra, said corporate secretary
Mohammed Noor Syahriel, adding that the company expects to
finalise the deal in the first quarter of this year. (Investor
Daily)
- Lender PT Bank Central Asia booked loan growth
in 2012 at 27 percent to 256.9 trillion rupiah ($26.55 billion)
from last year's 202.3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Jahja
Setiaatmadja. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options
> Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts
> Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth
> Euro hovers near 2-1/2 month low, dollar holds firm
> Gold edges up as dollar eases from six-month peak
> Brent crude erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Won, ringgit, Singapore dollar, rupiah weak
> Sukhoi says still in talks on Kartika Superjet contract
> Indonesia's trade deficit, inflation nag while economy team in
flux
($1 = 9677.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)