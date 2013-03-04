Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.19 percent, led
by a decline in Jakarta finance index, which fell 1.83
percent, and infrastructure stocks were down 1.43
percent.
The composite index touched a life high of 4825.67 earlier
in the day.
High inflation number last month has brought back the issue
of the government cutting fuel subsidies, which have contributed
to the widening of the current account deficit and hurt the
rupiah, said Fadlul Imansyah, chief investment officer at CIMB
Niaga Management in Jakarta in Jakarta.
"In addition to that, profit taking is also giving more
pressure on JCI volatility," Imansyah said.
Indonesia's trade balance stayed in deficit in January and
inflation last month hit a 20-month-high. Investors are rattled
by record trade deficits in the past year and now facing
uncertainty over monetary and fiscal policy in Southeast Asia's
top economy after the higher-than-expected inflation data on
Friday.
Shares in state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
dropped 4.89 percent, while Asia's biggest coal
exporter PT Bumi Resources shares fell 4.88 percent to
780 rupiah after directors of its London-listed parent Bumi Plc
announced to step down.
The Indonesian rupiah also slid 0.3 percent to 9,705 per
dollar as the greenback's broader rise against a basket of
currencies on improving U.S. economic data prompted buying by
importers. A further fall was arrested as exporters sought the
currency to settle deals.