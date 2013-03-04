Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.19 percent, led by a decline in Jakarta finance index, which fell 1.83 percent, and infrastructure stocks were down 1.43 percent.

The composite index touched a life high of 4825.67 earlier in the day.

High inflation number last month has brought back the issue of the government cutting fuel subsidies, which have contributed to the widening of the current account deficit and hurt the rupiah, said Fadlul Imansyah, chief investment officer at CIMB Niaga Management in Jakarta in Jakarta.

"In addition to that, profit taking is also giving more pressure on JCI volatility," Imansyah said.

Indonesia's trade balance stayed in deficit in January and inflation last month hit a 20-month-high. Investors are rattled by record trade deficits in the past year and now facing uncertainty over monetary and fiscal policy in Southeast Asia's top economy after the higher-than-expected inflation data on Friday.

Shares in state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 4.89 percent, while Asia's biggest coal exporter PT Bumi Resources shares fell 4.88 percent to 780 rupiah after directors of its London-listed parent Bumi Plc announced to step down.

The Indonesian rupiah also slid 0.3 percent to 9,705 per dollar as the greenback's broader rise against a basket of currencies on improving U.S. economic data prompted buying by importers. A further fall was arrested as exporters sought the currency to settle deals.