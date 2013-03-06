By Andjarsari Paramaditha
| JAKARTA, March 6
JAKARTA, March 6 The Jakarta Composite Index
continued to rally on Wednesday, ending 1.54 percent
higher after hitting a record high of 4,835.07, with Asian
markets seeing a boost after the Dow Jones industrial average
surpassed highs seen in 2007.
Asian shares extended gains while U.S. Treasuries and gold
were capped as Wall Street's record close spurred a shift into
riskier assets amid signs of a continuing U.S. economic recovery
and globally accommodative monetary conditions.
Jakarta's blue chip index rose 1.78 percent,
boosted by the infrastructure index which jumped 3.16
percent while property stocks rose 2.39 percent.
"JCI is very strong with high inflows of foreign capital,
mainly in blue chip stocks," said Lanang Trihardian, a Jakarta
based analyst at Syailendra Capital.
Shares in state-owned telco provider PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia and property developer PT Lippo Karawaci
jumped more than 5 percent each. Metal miners PT Timah
and Vale Indonesia also rose more than 6.5
percent each.
The Indonesian rupiah is stable at 9,698 to the
dollar. Foreign demand is still relatively high compared with
the domestic market and is expected to help the market remain
attractive.
($1 = 9,692.5 rupiah)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)