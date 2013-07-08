JAKARTA, July 8 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @0102 GMT ---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1631.89 1.02 16.48
USD/JPY 101.34 0.16 0.16
10-YR US TSY YLD 91.48 0.01 -0.05
SPOT GOLD 1222.04 -0.10 -1.27
US CRUDE 103.46 0.23 0.24
DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98 147.29
ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88 1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat
U.S. jobs data
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Thailand lag on week
STOCKS TO WATCH
- BMW Group Indonesia said it sold 1,526 cars in the first half
of the year, up 24 percent from 1,229 units during the same
period last year. (Kontan)
- Nickel ore miner PT Bumi Makmur Selaras Group plans to develop
an industrial estate in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, and will
invite Chinese investors, Hanking Group and China Resources
Company, to work on the project, its CEO said. (Kontan)
- Indonesian Textile Association (API) forecasts textile exports
at $13 billion in 2013, up 5 percent from last year's $12.6
billion, its chairman said. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to
develop at least five low-cost hotels this year with a total
investment of 300 billion rupiah ($30.17 million), said director
Artadinata Djangkar. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rise after U.S. jobs data buoy Wall St
> Dollar builds on broad gains, strong US jobs USD/]
> Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears
> Oil jumps on Egypt and data
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Forex reserves fall to $98.1 bln in June
> New BI gov tries bold moves, battle inflation
> Tin trading rule delayed by 2-mth
> Oil output to rise to 870,000 bpd in 2014
> BI to hold rare news conference
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/
($1 = 9,942.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)