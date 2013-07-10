JAKARTA, July 10 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.32 0.72 11.86 USD/JPY 101.18 0.04 0.04 US 10YR 2.64 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1248.86 0.00 0.02 US CRUDE 104.49 0.93 0.96 DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50 75.65 ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36 1.83 FTSE 100 6513.08 0.98 63.01 ------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies after Italy downgrade blow, Asian shares rise

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Thai stocks down after late selling

- State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk considers launching a share buyback to drive share prices, its corporate secretary said. (Kontan)

- Indonesia's coal output in the first half of the year rose 8 percent to 198 million tonnes from 184 million tonnes in the same period last year, an official at the energy and mineral resources ministry said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Manganese ore miner PT SMR Utama Tbk will develop a $20 million smelter in the fourth quarter of the year, aiming to boost sales volume, its corporate secretary said. (Kontan)

- Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, said its crude palm oil (CPO) output reached 704,211 tonnes in the January to June period, up 11 percent on annual basis. (Kontan)

topnews.session.rservices.com Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/ ($1 = 9,957.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)