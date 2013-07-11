JAKARTA, July 11 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0103 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1652.62 0.02 0.30

USD/JPY 99.53 -0.11 -0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 92.84 -0.10 0.80

SPOT GOLD 1283.39 1.56 19.75

US CRUDE 106.62 0.09 0.10

DOW JONES 15291.66 -0.06 -8.68

ASIA ADRS 136.95 -0.04 -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar extends losses after Bernanke's dovish comments

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian shares rebound; Thai stocks underperform

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Motorcycle manufacturer PT Astra Honda Motor, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, said it expects sales to reach 56 trillion rupiah ($5.62 billion) this year, up 16 percent from the previous year, and that the firm expects to sell 4.3 million motorcycles. (Investor Daily)

- Electronics and household goods maker Maspion Group plans to develop chemical grade alumina smelter plant to meet demand for aluminium supplies of up to 200,000 tonnes each year, said industry minister M.S. Hidayat. (Investor Daily)

- State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara and a consortium of Wartsila Finland Oy and PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk have signed a contract to develop a 155-megawatt gas engine power plant in Bangkanai, Central Kalimantan, which is expected to start operations by end of 2014, said PLN CEO Nur Pamudji.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- PT BW Plantation Tbk, a palm oil plantation firm, said sales of its crude palm oil (CPO) reached 76,994 tonnes in the first half of the year, up 22 percent from the same period last year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

topnews.session.rservices.com Keywords: MARKETS INDONESIA STOCKS/ ($1 = 9,965 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo Jacob)