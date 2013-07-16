July 16 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1682.5 0.14% 2.310
USD/JPY 99.93 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5484 -- 0.006
SPOT GOLD 1281.76 -0.02% -0.230
US CRUDE 106.63 0.29% 0.310
DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96
ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher on earnings, China data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up after China data; Philippine
outperforms
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Paper producer PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia has
bought 300,000 shares, or 35 percent stake, in PT Oki Pulp &
Paper Mills for 300 billion rupiah ($29.95 million), at a price
of 1,000,000 per share to expand its business, director Agustian
R Partawidjaja said in a statement to the stock exchange.
(Kontan, Investor Daily)
- Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia has invited French-based telecommunication
gear maker Alcatel-Lucent to build a 3,000-kilometer
fiber optic network in the eastern part of Indonesia from North
Sulawesi to West Papua, said director Rizkan Chandra. (Kontan)
- State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma
has signed a memorandum of understanding with
Timor-Leste government to supply drugs and medical equipment
worth of 110 billion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Djoko
Rusdianto. (Kontan)
- PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's
second-biggest tyre maker, is optimistic about achieving its
2013 full-year sales target of $330 million, said director Uthan
Sadikin. (Kontan)
- Budi Darmadi, the Industry Ministry's director-general for
high-technology priority industries, said car export is expected
to rise to up to 17 percent or 270,000 units in 2014, compared
with this year's exports that are expected to reach 230,000
units. (Investor Daily)
- A syndication led by DBS and Standard Chartered have
agreed to disburse loans of 3 trillion rupiah to PT Solusi Tunas
Pratama, an Indonesian telecom tower operator. The
loan will be used to pay debt and acquire telecommunication
towers, according to a report by Euroweek. The deal is expected
to be finalised by Sept. 23. (Investor Daily)
- PT Dian Swastika Sentosa has finalised a $1.87
billion stock-swap to buy a 94 percent stake in United Fiber
System Ltd (UFS), director Hermawan Tarjono said in a statement.
UFS will later buy 67 percent shares in PT Golden Energy Mines
from Dian Swastatika. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
- State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan
booked new contracts of 9.5 trillion rupiah in the first half of
this year, or 48 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 19.7
trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Betty Ariana. The firm
is targeting 2013 revenue of 10.2 trillion rupiah and net profit
of 370 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
- Transportation company PT Cipaganti Citra Graha
plans to spend up to 1.1 trillion rupiah on investment until
2014, to buy 2,000 new vehicles, said Corporate Secretary Toto
Moeljono. (Investor Daily)
- Property developer PT Ciputra Surya booked
marketing sales of 1.8 trillion rupiah in the first half of this
year, said CEO Harun Hajadi. The firm expects revenue in 2013 to
grow 20 percent from last year's 500 billion rupiah. (Investor
Daily)
- Energy company PT Exploitasi Energi plans to
issue global bond worth up to $1 billion in the second half of
this year to finance investment, said CEO Henry H Sitanggang.
(Investor Daily)
- Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia plans to
issue a $300 million global bond to finance expansion in 2014,
said CEO Dwi Soetjipto, adding that the firm plans to spend up
to 6 trillion rupiah next year to build cement factories and
packaging plants. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to gain to 7-1/2 week high on global lead, yen
> S&P 500 gains for 8th day, boosted by Citigroup
> US bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint
> Dollar up from sell-off, Bernanke to set outlook
> Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony
> Oil prices edge higher on China, US data
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> C.bank sees lower rates, inflation easing
> Stampede after boxing match kills 17
> Rupiah weakens past 10,000 first since Sep 2009
($1 = 10,017.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)