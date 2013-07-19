July 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.37 0.50 8.46 USD/JPY 100.77 0.37 0.37 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.52 -0.37 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1283.41 -0.08 -1.08 US CRUDE 108.00 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50 78.02 ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09 -0.13 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen drops SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near 6-wk highs STOCKS TO WATCH - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) sales reached 752,202 tonnes in the January-to-June period, up 17 percent on an annual basis. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Indonesia's second-largest cement producer, starts building a new factory in Citeureup, Bogor, West Java which will have a capacity of 4.4 million tonnes per year. It expects the facility to start operations in 2015, the company said. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Benakat Petroleum Energy sold 27 percent stake in PT Java Mitra Sentosa worth 412 billion rupiah ($40.95 million) through its unit PT Benakat Mining, Chief Executive M Suluhuddin Noor said in a statement. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Multipolar has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura to arrange a $200,000 global bond, said a source. (Kontan) - Petrochemicals firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical has invited U.S.-based Ferrostaal Industrial Projects GmbH to develop a petrochemical factory worth up to $1.8 billion in Papua, said CEO Erwin Ciputra, adding the facility is expected to start production by 2019. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Marubeni Corp, PT Indika Energy and a South Korean company are eyeing a 1,000 megawatt steam power plant project in Cirebon, West Java, in the $1.5-$2 billion range, said industry minister M.S. Hidayat. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - The government is targeting 11 smelter plants which are expected to start operations in 2014, said Thamrin Sihite, director general, minerals and coal at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. (Investor Daily) - PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans a 1.4 trillion rupiah share buyback, or 239.8 million shares, from PT Indosat, said CEO Herman Setya Budi. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer Ciputra Group will develop a hotel and shopping mall in Bogor, West Java with a total investment of 550 billion rupiah in 2014, said Director Harun Hajadi. (Investor Daily, Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct > Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke > U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data > Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested > Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering > US crude hits 16-mth high above $108 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bumi agrees stake sale in separation plan > Coffee premiums fall, undercut Vietnam prices > C.bank raises $600 mln in 1st fx swaps auction ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10060.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)