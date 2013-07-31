July 31 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- The energy and mineral resources ministry will issue a new
decree in December that will oblige output from mining smelters
must be sold in the domestic market to fulfil demand, said the
ministry's director, Dede Indra Suhendra. (Kontan)
- Holding company PT Bakrie & Brothers posted a 92
percent fall in first-half net profit at 4.86 billion rupiah
($473,100) compared with 61.23 billion rupiah in the same period
last year. Revenue dropped 83 percent to 1.95 trillion rupiah
from last year's 11.39 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
- Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati booked a net
profit of 635 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up
41 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew to 1.54 trillion
rupiah from last year's 1.04 trillion rupiah, corporate
secretary Irene Tedja said in a statement. (Kontan)
- PT Astra Graphia expects revenue to reach 3
trillion rupiah in 2013 full year as the firm has booked a
revenue of 966.41 billion rupiah until the first half, said
director Arifin Pranoto. (Kontan)
- Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa booked a net profit
of 83.3 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 72
percent from a year earlier on revenues that declined 14 percent
to 1.97 trillion rupiah, said corporate finance officer
Nurkholis. The firm is targeting revenues of 5.3 trillion rupiah
in 2013, up 11 percent from last year's 4.77 trillion rupiah.
(Kontan)
- State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma
reported a net profit of 43.17 billion rupiah, down 47 percent
from a year earlier on sales that grew 10 percent to 1.74
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- State-run lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia booked
a net profit of 10.01 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 16
percent from 8.61 trillion rupiah a year earlier, boosted by
loan growth, said finance director Achamd Baiquni. The firm
disbursed loans totalling 391.77 trillion rupiah in the first
half, up 28.5 percent from 304.81 trillion rupiah in the same
period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
- State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
has sold 211.3 million treasury shares at 11,400
rupiah each and expects to raise 2.41 trillion rupiah, said
spokesman Arif Prabowo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Gudang Garam H1 net profit rises 4.8 pct
> Astra eyes revival in cheap cars
> C.bank sees 2013 inflation above 8 pct
> Antam nickel ore output up by half in H1
> Govt promises not to snoop on foreign leaders
($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in
Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)