July 31 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.96 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 97.93 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6025 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1324.54 -0.16% -2.150 US CRUDE 103.12 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38 ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, stocks edge higher as central banks meet SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks near 3-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH - The energy and mineral resources ministry will issue a new decree in December that will oblige output from mining smelters must be sold in the domestic market to fulfil demand, said the ministry's director, Dede Indra Suhendra. (Kontan) - Holding company PT Bakrie & Brothers posted a 92 percent fall in first-half net profit at 4.86 billion rupiah ($473,100) compared with 61.23 billion rupiah in the same period last year. Revenue dropped 83 percent to 1.95 trillion rupiah from last year's 11.39 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati booked a net profit of 635 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 41 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew to 1.54 trillion rupiah from last year's 1.04 trillion rupiah, corporate secretary Irene Tedja said in a statement. (Kontan) - PT Astra Graphia expects revenue to reach 3 trillion rupiah in 2013 full year as the firm has booked a revenue of 966.41 billion rupiah until the first half, said director Arifin Pranoto. (Kontan) - Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa booked a net profit of 83.3 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 72 percent from a year earlier on revenues that declined 14 percent to 1.97 trillion rupiah, said corporate finance officer Nurkholis. The firm is targeting revenues of 5.3 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 11 percent from last year's 4.77 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma reported a net profit of 43.17 billion rupiah, down 47 percent from a year earlier on sales that grew 10 percent to 1.74 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State-run lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia booked a net profit of 10.01 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 16 percent from 8.61 trillion rupiah a year earlier, boosted by loan growth, said finance director Achamd Baiquni. The firm disbursed loans totalling 391.77 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 28.5 percent from 304.81 trillion rupiah in the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia has sold 211.3 million treasury shares at 11,400 rupiah each and expects to raise 2.41 trillion rupiah, said spokesman Arif Prabowo. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall ahead of Fed outcome, key earnings > S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech gains; potash shares sink > Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited > Dollar in holding pattern as Fed, US GDP loom > Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting > Oil slips, spread widens as US rally seen excessive > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Gudang Garam H1 net profit rises 4.8 pct > Astra eyes revival in cheap cars > C.bank sees 2013 inflation above 8 pct > Antam nickel ore output up by half in H1 > Govt promises not to snoop on foreign leaders ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)