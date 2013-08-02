Aug 2 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1706.87 1.25% 21.140 USD/JPY 99.4 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7098 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1307 -0.06% -0.840 US CRUDE 107.72 -0.16% -0.170 DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83% 128.48 ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01% 2.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS - Stocks, dollar up as central banks accommodative

SE ASIA STOCKS - Up; Indonesia trims earlier gains on high inflation

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Retailer PT Matahari Department Store booked a net profit of 265 billion rupiah in the first half, up 68 percent from a year ago, while revenues grew 23 percent to 2.74 trillion rupiah, CEO Michael Remsen said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

- PT Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi, a unit of oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional, has secured $260 million loans with a tenure of seven years from a syndication by PT Bank Mandiri and Standard Chartered Bank to finance its Senoro gas project in Central Sulawesi, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

- Telecom firm PT XL Axiata recorded a net profit of 670.43 billion rupiah in the first half, down 54 percent from a year earlier due to higher financial costs, according to its financial report. Revenues rose 2 percent to 10.29 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Cellular operator PT Indosat reported a net loss of 231 billion rupiah in the first half, from a net loss of 180.5 billion rupiah a year ago, on revenues that grew 14 percent to 11.71 trillion rupiah, the company said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Property developer PT Perdana Gapuraprima reported a 318 percent on-year jump in first-half net profit to 71 billion rupiah on revenues that grew 60 percent to 242 billion rupiah, CEO Rudy Margono said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

- Garment firm PT Pan Brothers has delayed its plan to build four factories worth $35 million in Central Java but still expects to start operations in 2014, said corporate secretary Iswar Deni. The firm sees revenues in 2013 growing 20 percent from last year's 2.69 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise to 1-wk high as Wall St gains, yen weakens > Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place > US bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view > Dollar rebounds on upbeat data, jobs in focus > Gold falls as ECB rate view, strong US data boost dlr > U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Danamon suitors may now be Japanese, Chinese > C.bank raises $1.3 bln from forex swaps auction > Garuda delays direct Jakarta-London flight

