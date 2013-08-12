JAKARTA, Aug 12 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0047 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1691.42 -0.36 -6.06
USD/JPY 96.17 -0.03 -0.03
10-YR US TSY YLD 99.34 -0.01 0.05
SPOT GOLD 1328.36 1.09 14.36
US CRUDE 105.84 -0.12 -0.13
DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47 -72.81
ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12 0.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June;
dollar rises
SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Sri Rejeki Isman, a textile firm, is
optimistic that its revenues would reach around 5.13 trillion
rupiah ($498.78 million) in 2013, up 80 percent from a year
earlier on strong demand from overseas markets, said Corporate
Secretary Welly Salam. (Kontan)
- Palm oil planter PT Jaya Agra Wattie is building
a new factory in South Kalimantan with a capacity of 45 tonnes
of fresh fruit bunches per hour that is expected to start
operating in the first quarter of 2014, said Finance Director
Bambang S. Ibrahim. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen lower on Wall St; Q2 GDP eyed
> Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind
> U.S. bond prices post small gains
> Dollar steady after weeks of losses, Japan data looms
> Gold rises on safety bids as S&P dips for 2nd wkly gain
> U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Bumi dodges latest cash crunch
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
(link.reuters.com/xuh87t)
($1 = 10,285 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati)