--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1663.50 0.39 6.54
USD/JPY 98.69 -0.05 -0.05
10-YR US TSY YLD 97.17 0.01 -0.08
SPOT GOLD 1393.97 -0.18 -2.47
US CRUDE 106.91 0.46 0.49
DOW JONES 15010.51 0.31 46.77
ASIA ADRS 140.21 1.03 1.43
---------------------------------------------------------
MARKET NEWS
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit
PT AEON Mall Indonesia, plans to invest 80 billion yen ($812.4
million) to develop 20 Japanese-style shopping malls until 2020,
said CEO Ryuma Okazaki. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily,
Kontan)
- Industrial estate developer PT Jababeka plans to develop a
movieland town in Morotai, North Maluku, said Tanto Kurniawan,
president commissioner of PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of
Jababeka. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association (APBI) sees
tyre exports from the country to decline by between $300 million
and $400 million this year, due to political turmoil in Egypt,
said Chairman Aziz Pane. Indonesia's tyre represented 30 percent
of total domestic market shares in Egypt, Pane said. (Investor
Daily)
- Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender
in the country, booked a net profit of 372.2 billion rupiah
($34.5 million) in the first half of the year, up 51 percent
from 246.05 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said
CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 98.47 yen)
($1 = 10,780 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)