JAKARTA Aug 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit PT AEON Mall Indonesia, plans to invest 80 billion yen ($812.4 million) to develop 20 Japanese-style shopping malls until 2020, said CEO Ryuma Okazaki. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)

- Industrial estate developer PT Jababeka plans to develop a movieland town in Morotai, North Maluku, said Tanto Kurniawan, president commissioner of PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of Jababeka. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association (APBI) sees tyre exports from the country to decline by between $300 million and $400 million this year, due to political turmoil in Egypt, said Chairman Aziz Pane. Indonesia's tyre represented 30 percent of total domestic market shares in Egypt, Pane said. (Investor Daily)

- Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender in the country, booked a net profit of 372.2 billion rupiah ($34.5 million) in the first half of the year, up 51 percent from 246.05 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Investor Daily)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS

> Indonesia scraps mineral export quotas to boost revenue

> Indonesia unveils steps to reduce imports, lift investment

> Indonesia finmin sees consumer prices falling in October

> Annual inflation to be above 8.9 pct in Aug - c.bank

> C.bank unveils policies to boost dollar liquidity

($1 = 98.47 yen)

($1 = 10,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)