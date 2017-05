JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia's benchmark stock index closed at a record high 5,514.79 on Friday, its first close above the 5,500 level.

The stock index rose 1.2 percent for the day, its biggest one-day gain since Feb. 6.

Heavyweight PT Bank Central Asia, the biggest bank by market capitalization, rose 0.7 percent after reporting a 16 percent increase in 2014 profit. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)