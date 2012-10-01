CLSA Asia Pacific Markets downgraded Indonesian appliance
retailer PT Ace Hardware T bk to 'outperform' from
'buy', saying higher rentals, salary and advertising costs would
impact margins despite strong first-half earnings.
The brokerage also slashed its target price to 7,000 rupiah
from 7,300.
"The tools retailer will need to spend and invest
aggressively to defend its first-mover advantage against
incoming and ambitious competitors. Factoring these, we trim our
2012 earnings forecasts by about 5 percent," CLSA analyst Jane
Suhardjo wrote in a note on Monday.
While the retailer has benefited from Indonesia's expanding
middle class and housing boom, competitive threats are
intensifying, it said. Therefore, it has been aggressively
spending and investing to defend its position against
competition from Pongs and the planned entry of Ikea in 2014,
the note added.
Shares of Ace were up 3.25 percent at 6,350 rupiah. The
broader index was down 0.65 percent.
12:33 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indonesia's Provident Agro plans $31
mln October IPO
PT Provident Agro Tbk, an Indonesian palm oil company, is
looking to raise up to 296.62 billion rupiah ($31 million)
through an initial public offering (IPO) in October, the company
said in a newspaper announcement on Monday.
The company aims to sell 659.15 million new shares, equal to
13.4 percent of its enlarged capital, at 450 rupiah per share,
the statement said.
Provident Agro manages 11 palm oil plantations and three palm
oil factories in Sumatera and Kalimantan with PT Saratoga
Sentral Business and PT Provident Capital Indonesia, with each
of the partners holding a 43.3 percent stake.
PT Indo Premier Securities and PT DBS Vickers Securities
Indonesia are the underwriters for the IPO.
10:41 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Indonesia Air Transport
suspended
The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in the shares
of PT Indonesia Air Transport after the stock's price
nearly tripled in the last two weeks.
"The stock exchange needs to suspend trading of PT Indonesia
Air Transport shares on Oct. 1 to cool down the price," the
exchange said in a statement on Monday.
Shares of the air transport service provider soared to their
highest in five years on Sept. 24 at 137 rupiah, from a year-low
of 50 rupiah on Sept. 13. They closed at 122 rupiah on Friday.
The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.05
percent at 10.15 a.m. (0315 GMT)
