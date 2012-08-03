Macquarie Equities Research raised its target price on PT
ACE Hardware Indonesia Tbk to 8,000 rupiah from 6,000
rupiah, backed by a higher medium-term earnings track and
improving valuation.
"ACES continues to deliver outstanding growth and
operational performance, and we believe the stock remains
inexpensive ... vs its potential. ACES remains one of our
highest conviction small cap Indonesian consumer picks,"
Macquarie analyst Lyall Taylor in a note on Friday.
Shares of the commercial and industrial supplies company
have gained 45 percent this year until Thursday, according to
Thomson Reuters data, while revenue and operating margins
continued to grow.
The brokerage kept its 'outperform' rating on shares of the
company, which is also a retailer of household appliances.
At 1222am (0522 GMT) company's stock was down 2.5 percent at
5,800 rupiah while the broader index was down 0.48
percent.
1223 (0523 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)