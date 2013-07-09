Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on shares of coal
miner Adaro Energy Tbk to 1,000 rupiah from 1,720 on
expectations of lower earnings and weak coal prices.
"We believe the street is currently pricing in the worst
coal price scenario for ADRO. Our sensitivity test revealed that
ADRO's earnings will deteriorate approximately by 10 percent for
every $5/ton decrease in coal price," Trimegah analyst Frederick
Daniel Tanggela said in a note on Tuesday.
"However, we have applied a conservative coal prices
assumption of $80/ton for 2013, $85/ton for 2014 and $90/ton for
2015."
The research house maintained its "buy" rating on the stock,
saying improvement in global and natural gas prices in the U.S.
would create more coal demand in Indonesia and is expected to
push up coal prices. Indonesia is an exporter of oil and gas.
Adaro's shares were down 2.63 percent at 740 rupiah, while
the broader index slid 0.5 percent.
1154 (0454 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, ; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)
***************************************************************
10:58 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Cipaganti, Mitraniaga make trading
debut
Bank Mitraniaga and transportation company Cipaganti
Citra Graha made their trading debut on the Indonesian
bourse on Tuesday, making a total of 5 companies that
got listed this week.
Mitraniaga shares jumped 69.4 percent to 305 rupiah while
Cipaganti shares fell 15.8 percent to 160 rupiah. The Jakarta
Composite Index was down 0.25 percent.
Bank Mitraniaga's initial public offering of 445 million
shares raised 80.1 billion rupiah ($8.05 million). The shares
were priced at 180 rupiah each. AAA Sekuritas was the
underwriter for the IPO.
Cipaganti Citra Graha's IPO raised 68.6 billion rupiah from
361 million shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital. The
shares were priced at 190 rupiah each. Mandiri Sekuritas and Kim
Eng Securities were the underwriters for the IPO.
Twenty three companies have listed on the Indonesian stock
exchange so far this year, despite lowered capital raised due to
global market volatility and pricey valuations.
($1 = 9,955 rupiah)
1040 (0340 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)