PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, plans
to raise up to 816 billion rupiah ($85.20 million) through an
initial public offering in November after it fixed its price
range for the offer on Monday.
The company is one of the two car rental firms aiming to
list this year as demand for transportation from corporations is
increasing in recent years.
Indonesian companies have been struggling to raise fresh
capital from the equity market this year as investors look for
big discounts due to global uncertainty amid the euro zone
crisis.
Adi Sarana, controlled by Indonesian billionaire Teddy P
Rachmat, is selling 1.36 billion new shares, or 40 percent of
its enlarged capital, in a price band of 360-600 rupiah per
share.
Bahana Securities and Buana Capital are underwriters for the
IPO.
Adi Sarana, set up in 2003, manages more than 10,000 cars
and 2,400 drivers with more than 500 corporate clients across
the country, according to the company's website.
($1 = 9,577.5 rupiah)