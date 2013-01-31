Citi Research downgraded PT Astra International Tbk to
'neutral' from 'buy' while keeping its target price at 7,700
rupiah per share, as the stock is 'fairly valued' and close to
sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation after it outperformed the
broader Jakarta composite index by 10 percent over the
past six months.
"Too much is riding on the low-cost green car (LCGC), in our
view, and Astra's growth engines may stutter in 2013E. We don't
see any strong upside or downside catalysts in the immediate
term to give the stock a definitive direction," said Ferry Wong,
the head of Jakarta-based Citi equity research, in a note on
Thursday.
With the prevalent current-account deficit, the government
would be hard-pressed to issue new regulations on LCGC given its
keenness to limit subsidised fuel and introducing a tax break
without fuel price adjustments or rationing of fuel subsidy
would exert pressure on the government's already stretched
budget, the note said.
Shares of the car maker were down 1.97 percent at 7,450
rupiah. The broader index was down 0.27 percent.
1513 (0813 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)
****************************************************************
11:00 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Banking sector soars on Moody's
rating
The Indonesian finance index rose as much as 0.8
percent on Thursday to an all-time high of 591.123, a day after
Moody's assigned a stable outlook to the Indonesian banking
system.
The outlook on the Indonesian banking system will remain
stable for the next 12-18 months, based on a conducive operating
environment which is supportive for asset quality and profits,
said Moody's Investors Service.
"We expect 6 percent GDP growth, 20 percent loan growth and
low credit costs in 2013. These trends will protect the
Indonesia banks' strong capital generation capacity," Moody's
Vice President Wee Siang Ng said in a note on Wednesday evening.
However, the rating agency remained mindful of various
downsides, such as risks of asset quality deterioration after
several consecutive years of rapid credit growth and level of
political uncertainty due to the presidential election in 2014,
the note said.
The Jakarta finance index outperformed the broader Jakarta
Composite Index which slid 0.2 percent.
Panin Bank was 3.23 percent higher at 640 rupiah
and Bank Central Asia was up 2.12 percent at 9,650
rupiah.
1059 (0359 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)