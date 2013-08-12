Citi Research slashed the target price of PT Astra International
Tbk to 7,000 rupiah from 7,700 and kept its "neutral"
rating, citing lower earnings estimate for 2013-2014.
The research house lowered Astra's earnings forecast for
2013 by 10 percent and for 2014 by 6 percent citing cuts in
earnings estimates for machinery unit United Tractors
and palm oil plantation Astra Agro Lestari.
"We are still positive on Astra's medium to long-term
outlook due to solid governance and likely beneficiary of the
rising middle income class. However, we could see downside risks
for its two commodity- related growth engines (UNTR and AALI) in
the near-term if coal and CPO prices remain weak," Jakarta-based
Citi head of research Ferry Wong said in a note on Monday.
Last month, the Indonesian conglomerate said first-half 2013
net profit fell 9.3 percent due to declining margins as
competition heats up among automakers in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy.
Shares of Astra were down 1.49 percent at 6,600 rupiah. The
broader index was down 0.65 percent.
1129 (0429 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)