Indonesia's mobile operator Bakrie Telecom, which had
paid only a part of about 650 billion rupiah ($68.17 million)
due to its bondholders, said it would pay the rest on time on
Tuesday.
The company said its planned fund transfer to Indonesian
custodian agency KSEI a day before the due date was delayed
because of a holiday in New York on Monday.
"From a total of 650 billion rupiah worth of bonds due
today, we have paid 250 billion rupiah to KSEI account. The
remaining will be paid directly from our creditors' account to
bondholders," company's CFO Jastiro Abi said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The CDMA operator's stock and rupiah denominated bond
trading was suspended this morning by Indonesian Stock Exchange
to avoid market speculation on debt default.
"We regret the speculations made by some parties. That is
why we fully agree that suspension of stock trading is necessary
to prevent this kind of speculation," President Anindya Bakrie
said in the statement.
Bakrie Telecom stock closed at 137 rupiah on Monday. The
broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.07 percent at
0245 p.m. (0745 GMT).
0247 (0747 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
****************************************************************
14:40 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS downgrades Jasa Marga to
'neutral'
UBS downgraded state-owned infrastructure developer PT Jasa
Marga Tbk to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing project
delays and lower valuation.
"We expect completion delays for one of Jasa Marga's (JSMR)
most crucial projects, Jakarta Outer Ring Road 2, with
year-to-date land acquisition progress still at 1 percent," UBS
analyst Tim Alamsyah wrote in a note on Tuesday.
"We now think all its current projects (194 km of expansions)
will be completed in 2017 compared to our initial estimate of
2016," Alamsyah said.
The broker also cut Jasa Marga target price to 6,150 rupiah
from 6,250 rupiah while lowering its earnings estimates for the
company for the years 2012 to 2015 by as much as 10.6 percent to
27 percent.
At 02.07 pm. (0707 GMT) the toll road operator's shares were
at 5,750 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.18
percent.
0211 (0711 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
****************************************************************
12:49 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Bakrie Telecom suspended
on debt concerns
Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares and
rupiah denominated bonds of Bakrie Telecom to avoid
market speculations as the mobile operator is scheduled to pay
its bondholders on Tuesday.
"The stock exchange authority is still listing BTEL I-2007
bonds until company is able to fulfil its duty on the bond
payment," the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.
The CDMA operator was due to pay principal and interest worth
about 650 billion rupiah ($68.17 million) to its bondholders,
while the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) had
only received 200 billion rupiah.
Analysts expect Bakrie Telecom's financial problems to
continue, leaving very little room for raising further debt as
its 2015 bond covenant will be breached and therefore its capex
guidance will remain modest compared with bigger players.
Bakrie Telecom stock closed at 137 rupiah on Monday. The
broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.08 percent at
1217 p.m. (0517 GMT)
($1 = 9,535 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)