Shares of Indonesia's mobile operator Bakrie Telecom,
dropped as much as 13.14 percent on Wednesday over bondholder
concerns about the company's ability to pay its debt o n time.
Indonesia Stock Exchange lifted trading suspension this
morning, after previously suspending trading in shares and
rupiah-denominated bonds of Bakrie Telecom to avoid market
speculation as the mobile operator was scheduled to pay
bondholders on Tuesday.
The CDMA operator said on Tuesday the payment delay was due
to the Labor Day holiday in New York on Monday. Of the 650
billion rupiah worth of bonds due on Tuesday, 250 billion were
paid, while the remaining would be paid directly from creditors'
account to bondholders, it said.
"Market sentiment is still negative as it waits to see on
how Bakrie Telecom resolves its debt issues with bondholders,"
said Fadlul Imansyah, a Jakarta-based equity fund manager with
CIMB Asset Management.
Shares in the Bakrie Group companies, which is controlled by
the family of Aburizal Bakrie, a heavy-weight contender for the
presidency in 2014, have fallen sharply in September over the
parent's debt concerns.
Energy firm PT Energi Mega Persada has plunged
20.65 percent, while palm oil company PT Bakrie Sumatera
Plantation has lost 11.28 percent and Asia's largest
thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources, has dropped
5.7 percent in September.
At 01.30 p.m. (0630 GMT), shares of the mobile operator were
down 8.76 percent at 125 rupiah. The broader Jakarta composite
index was down 0.33 p e rcent.
1330 (0630 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
11:57 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS cuts Indofood CBP to neutral
UBS downgraded PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
to 'neutral' from 'buy,' and said higher wages and raw material
costs could take a toll on the packaged-food maker's margins.
Wages were up 48 percent year-on-year in the second quarter,
and an increase in flour prices could also impact the coming
quarters, UBS analyst Bonny Setiawan wrote in a note on
Wednesday.
"We expect noodle volume growth to slow in Q412 and think
costs will rise," Setiawan said.
The brokerage maintained its 7,000 rupiah target price on the
stock and said the market has high expectations from the newly
formed joint venture with Japanese beverage group Asahi
.
Earlier in July, Asahi entered into a partnership with
Indofood CBP worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($213.1 million) to
make non-alcoholic drinks, aiming to tap growth of more than
double by 2020.
"The dairy business will struggle to find its competitive
edge, and uncertainties on the JV linger," the brokerage said.
At 11.55 a.m. (0455 GMT), shares of the company were down
0.76 percent at 6,500 rupiah, while the broader index
was down 0.41 percent.
1156 (0456 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)