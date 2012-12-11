CLSA Asia Pacific Markets has said large banks will be favoured
as regulators promote consolidation and restrict expansion of
weaker capitalised banks, as government's focus will be on
maintaining financial system stability.
"Systemically important financial institutions (SIFI) are
becoming an increasing focus globally. In Indonesia, larger
banks with higher capital bases will be given preferential
treatment on expansion with smaller banks being restricted to
encourage consolidation," CLSA analyst Jayden Vantarakis said in
a note on Tuesday.
Indonesia will transition to a 4-body financial system
oversight model, with the introduction of the Financial Services
Authority (OJK) to complement roles already played by the
Ministry of Finance, Deposit Insurance Scheme and Bank
Indonesia.
OJK will immediately take over capital market
micro-prudential and conduct of business oversight from Jan. 1
next year and Bank Indonesia will then hand over its
micro-prudential and conduct of business oversight to the OJK
from Jan. 1, 2014 but retain its monetary policy setting and
macroprudential function, the note said.
The research house's top picks are large banks such as Bank
Central Asia and Bank Mandiri, which are
focused on leading retail franchises and have clear lending
strategies.
Shares of Bank Central Asia were up 1.64 percent at 9,300
rupiah and Bank Mandiri were up 1.26 percent at 8,050 rupiah.
The Jakarta finance index was up 0.75 percent, while
the broader index rose 0.28 percent.
1210 (0510 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
****************************************************************
10:54 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Waskita Karya eyes $122 mln from IPO
Indonesia's state-owned construction frim PT Waskita Karya
plans to raise up to 1.17 trillion rupiah ($121.50 million) in
an initial public offering that opens on Dec. 19, the company
said on Tuesday.
The property firm has set an offer price of 380 rupiah per
share for 3.1 billion new shares or 32 percent of its enlarged
capital.
Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas
have been named underwriters for the IPO.
Waskita Karya will be the only state-owned company to be
listed on the Indonesian stock exchange this year as Southeast
Asia's largest economy shows a reduced appetite for IPOs in the
face of a global economic slowdown.
The broader index was up 0.43 percent.
($1 = 9,630 rupiah)
1042 (0342 GMT)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Sunil Nair)