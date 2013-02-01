The Jakarta finance index rose 2.69 percent on Friday,
leading the broader Jakarta Composite Index which was up
1.2 percent.
Shares in Indonesia's largest bank PT Bank Negara Indonesia
soared as much as 10.19 percent to 4,325 rupiah,
followed by state-owned peers Bank Mandiri and Bank
Rakyat Indonesia which jumped as much as 4.94 percent
and 2.52 percent respectively.
"As of November 2012, Bank Negara Indonesia's earnings only
reached 6.5 trillion rupiah, while annualised earning could
reach around 7.1 trillion or 6 percent above consensus'
full-year 2012 estimate of 6.7 trillion," said Robby Hafil, a
Jakarta-based banking analyst at Trimegah Securities.
On valuation, the bank is traded at 1.9x profit to book
value (PBV), cheaper compared to other big banks which average
at 3x PBV. Furthermore, BBNI's stock performance has
underperformed compared to the Jakarta financial index, he said.
A day before, Bank Rakyat Indonesia announced its full-year
2012 earnings after Moody's Investors Service said that
Indonesian banking system outlook will remain stable for the
next 12-18 months, based on a conducive operating environment
which is supportive for asset quality and
profits.
11:18 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Rakyat Indonesia rises on
earnings result
Shares in the world's biggest microlender PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia rose 1.89 percent on Friday, a day after the
company announced its full-year 2012 results.
Indonesia's second-largest lender by assets said net profit
was 18.52 trillion rupiah ($1.90 billion), up 22.8 percent from
15.08 trillion rupiah in the previous year. Loan growth was 22.8
percent, up 14.8 percent, and on par with the industry average
of above 20 percent.
"BRI's share price is up strongly during the first month of
the year on the back of widely anticipated recovery in 4Q12 loan
growth. However given the growth was in lower yielding segments,
we see little cause for elation...we see better risk-return in
Bank Central Asia or Bank Mandiri which have
rising NIMs and stable/rising ROEs," CLSA analyst Jayden
Vantarakis said in a note on Friday.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia's shares were traded at 8,100 rupiah,
while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.2
percent.
* 11:11 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CIMB upgrades Media Nusantara
to 'outperform' CIMB Equity Research upgraded its rating on
Indonesian television channel operator PT Media Nusantara Citra
Tbk to 'outperform' from 'neutral', citing a
substantial increase in dividend payout, better-than-expected
margins and the buyout of the remaining 25 percent stake in MNC
TV.
"Our optimistic view is based on three factors: higher
competition in consumer products is likely to fuel growth in ad
spend, additional revenue from political campaigns which may
start as early as June 2013, and low ad spend in the region,"
CIMB analyst Irenne Achmad said in a note on Friday.
The research house also raised Media Nusantara's target price
to 3,350 rupiah from 3,300 rupiah, saying the company will
continue to ride on the media sector's strong earnings growth
momentum which will limits near-term downside risks for its
earnings.
"Sector tailwinds aside, MNCN is forecasting an earnings
growth of 20 percent on the back of 18 percent growth in
advertising revenue and slight margin expansion," the note said.
The media firm's shares were down 1.05 percent at 2,350
rupiah, while the broader index was up 1.21 percent.
