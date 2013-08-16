The Indonesian banking index fell as much as 2.51
percent to 583.129, a day after the Indonesian central bank cut
the ceiling on the loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) of commercial
banks to 92 percent and said it plans to increase the secondary
minimum reserve requirement for rupiah deposits to 4 percent.
Bank of Indonesia also held its benchmark policy rate at 6.5
percent and overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) at 4.75
percent on Thursday, while it took steps to contain loan
expansion to battle inflation without taking any more steam out
of slowing economic growth..
The central bank's measures to trim loan growth could lead
to a slowdown in banks' earnings.
"Lowering loan-to-deposit ratio could mean slower loan
growth and slower earnings growth. Raising secondary minimum
reserve requirement rate could lower banks' asset yield and
interest income, in a way could push bank to lower its LDR,"
said Robby Hafil, banking analyst at Jakarta-based Trimegah
Securities.
"Eight banks under our coverage booked 17.5 percent
year-on-year earnings growth in first half 2013, supported by
19.4 percent net interest income growth. However, second half
performance could be different due to higher cost of fund, lower
loan growth and lending rate repricing lag."
State-backed lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 4.22 percent
to 7,950 rupiah, traded as the highest shares turnover of the
day. Shares in government-owned peers Bank Negara Indonesia
and Bank Mandiri slid 2.3 percent each to
4,200 and 8,400 rupiah, respectively. The broader index
was down 1.54 percent.
1145 (0445 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)