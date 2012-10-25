Shares in Indonesia's biggest provincial lender PT Bank Jabar
jumped as much as 4.5 percent on Thursday after it
reported nine-month earnings.
Net profit rose 18.96 percent to 945.38 billion rupiah
($98.37 million) in January-September over the same period last
year, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange.
In June, Bank Jabar said it would buy a majority stake in 51
rural banks this year in a bid to tap the huge potential of
small and micro businesses.
UBS raised the bank's target price to 1,525 rupiah per share
from 1,450 rupiah. At 12.25 pm (0525 GMT), the stock was up 0.9
percent at 1,120 rupiah with 44.9 million shares traded, while
the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.01 percent.
1227 (0527 GMT)
($1 = 9,610 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)
****************************************************************
10:52 25Oct12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Macquarie cuts Indomobil
target price
Macquarie Equity Research has cut its target price on PT
Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk to 7,000 rupiah
from 8,000 and trimmed its full-year earnings forecast by 13-20
percent due to lower market share of Japanese car brand Nissan
in Indonesia and fallng demand for heavy trucks and
engines from the mining sector.
"While we are disappointed by the extent of our downgrades,
we believe our current estimates are now quite conservative, and
yet still imply attractive multiples given IMAS's long term
growth outlook," analyst Lyall Taylor said in a note on
Thursday.
The research house, however, kept its 'outperform' rating on
the car maker's stock, saying it has moved into oversold
territory.
While average sales of the Evalia model at 2,000 units per
month have been below expectations, and Nissan's overall market
share in September was relatively weak at 5.7 percent, the new
model still made a solid contribution to Nissan's nine-month
sales at 38.8 percent year on year.
Shares of the auto producer were down 0.93 percent at 5,350
rupiah while the broader index was up 0.16 percent.
1018 (0318 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
***************************************************************
10:02 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exploitasi Energi surges on stake
sale
Shares in PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia Tbk jumped
as much as 10.45 percent on Thursday after the coal miner said
it will sell at least $50 million worth of stake.
China's Huadian Power International Corporation Ltd
will buy at least $50 million worth of stake in
Exploitasi, CEO Henry Sitanggang said.
Exploitasi also planned to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($281
million) from a rights issue, with 5.4 billion new shares priced
at 500 rupiah each.
The stock was up 8.96 percent at 365 rupiah with highest
volume of 57.5 million shares traded, while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.09 percent.
0958 (0258 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)