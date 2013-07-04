Macquarie Research slashed its target price on shares of
state-owned lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk to
4,200 rupiah from 4,700 on weaker earnings and a higher
risk-free rate of 7 percent from 5.3.
"A combination of higher yields in the United States,
portfolio outflows, weaker rupiah, and higher inflationary
pressure is likely to keep the government bond yields at the
current level of 7 percent in our view," Macquarie analyst
Nicolaos Oentung said in a note on Thursday.
The research house maintained its "neutral" rating on the
stock, saying a tighter liquidity environment and weaker macro
outlook will reduce Bank Negara Indonesia's ability to manage
its liabilities as aggressively as in the past.
Shares of the lender fell 3 percent to 3,950 rupiah,
underperforming a 0.15 percent rise in the broader index
.
1524 (0824 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)