Macquarie Research slashed its target price on shares of state-owned lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk to 4,200 rupiah from 4,700 on weaker earnings and a higher risk-free rate of 7 percent from 5.3.

"A combination of higher yields in the United States, portfolio outflows, weaker rupiah, and higher inflationary pressure is likely to keep the government bond yields at the current level of 7 percent in our view," Macquarie analyst Nicolaos Oentung said in a note on Thursday.

The research house maintained its "neutral" rating on the stock, saying a tighter liquidity environment and weaker macro outlook will reduce Bank Negara Indonesia's ability to manage its liabilities as aggressively as in the past.

Shares of the lender fell 3 percent to 3,950 rupiah, underperforming a 0.15 percent rise in the broader index .

1524 (0824 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)