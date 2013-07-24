Shares in PT Bank Tabungan Negara slid as much as 4 percent to 1,190 rupiah, after the lender reported lower first-half results.

Earnings per share for the first half fell to 64 rupiah, 14.7 percent lower than the same period a year earlier.

Net interest margin grew 5.3 percent, compared with 6 percent in the same period a year earlier, the company said in an announcement in a local newspaper on Wednesday.

"BBTN has been an underperformer year-to-date (YTD) and reversal depends on improvement in asset quality. This will be a challenge in a high inflation environment as mortgage borrowers are fixed, low-income customers," Citi Research said in a note on Wednesday.

Jakarta-based Bahana Securities cut its rating on the lender to "hold" from "buy" and slashed its target price to 1,350 rupiah from 1,650, citing lower loan growth, earnings assumptions and margin pressures in 2013-14.

Indonesian banking stocks slid 0.55 percent, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.45. percent.

1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Supriya Kurane)