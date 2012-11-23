Macquarie Equity Research downgraded PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan
Nasional Tbk to 'neutral' from 'outperform', saying it
expected the lender's earnings growth to slow down next year due
to a weaker net interest margin (NIM) and higher cost-to-income
ratio.
"We believe a combination of competitive pressure on lending
rates and rising cost of funds will drive NIM lower for BTPN
starting in 2013. We expect NIM to decline by 10-50 basis points
per year from 2013-2015," analysts Nicolaos Oentung and Dewi
Kusuma said in a note on Friday.
However, the research house raised its target price on the
bank's shares to 5,100 rupiah from 4,600, saying it is poised to
deliver another year of strong earnings in 2012 with a 33
percent earnings per share (EPS) growth.
The banks's shares were unchanged at 5,200 rupiah, while the
broader index was down 0.14 percent.
1417 (0717 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
12:43 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index down, consumer up on hike in
minimum wages
Indonesian shares dropped on Friday, but a hike in minimum
wages buoyed the consumer sector.
The Jakarta consumer index rose 0.18 percent, while
the broader index dropped 0.14 percent.
"The winner is the consumer sector, especially companies that
target the mass market, discretionary spending or have higher
exposure to Java," Erwan Teguh, head of research at CIMB
Research, said on Friday.
CIMB top picks are consumer retailer Ramayana Lestari Sentosa
Tbk, cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk and
property developer Metropolitan Land.
1227 (0527 GMT)
Jakarta, Editing by Anand Basu)
11:28 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Benakat surges on profit jump
forecast
Shares in PT Benakat Petroleum, a small integrated
energy firm, jumped as much as 14.28 percent on Friday after the
company forecast a significant jump in net profit and revenue
thanks to a coal mine acquisition last year.
Benakat's net profit is expected to jump to $159 million this
year, significantly higher than a previous forecast of $3
million, while 2013 revenue is expected to reach $425 million
from $40 million forecast for this year, following the
acquisition of coal miner Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, director
Michael Wong told local media.
Last year, Benakat acquired coal infrastructure company PT
Astrindo Mahakarya for $600 million to tap growing demand for
infrastructure services.
Shares of the oil and gas firm were up 7.14 percent at 225
rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.12 percent.
1057 (0357 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)